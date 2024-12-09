State Street Corp Acquires 574,418 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,418 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.76% of Juniper Networks worth $614,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,922 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1,340.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 476,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

