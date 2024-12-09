Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,833,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,568,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,833,000 after purchasing an additional 144,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,198,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,503,000 after buying an additional 127,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 38.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,660,000 after buying an additional 282,194 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $104.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.39.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,296.64. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

