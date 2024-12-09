Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,259 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 59.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.96.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $81.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

