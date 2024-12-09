Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 61 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $47,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.40.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,781 shares of company stock worth $24,612,275 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYK opened at $385.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.67. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $285.79 and a 12 month high of $398.20. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

