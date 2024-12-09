Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 2,262 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,795,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $58,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. The trade was a 72.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,361.75. This trade represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,033 shares of company stock worth $61,221,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $107.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 50.67%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

