Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $569,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $409.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.48. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $232.29 and a one year high of $413.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.82.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

