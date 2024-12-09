PYA Waltman Capital LLC Buys 449 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $1,156,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in American Tower by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $207.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

