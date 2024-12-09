Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 17,831 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,831 shares during the quarter. Welltower comprises about 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Welltower worth $140,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 638.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $140.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.32%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

