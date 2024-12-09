Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,510 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $92,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $74.33 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.