Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $77,000 Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 29.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,187.04. This represents a 14.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $106.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.79 and a 12-month high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

