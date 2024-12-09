Point72 DIFC Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Innospec were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 239.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 503.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 200.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $127,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,721.76. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.97 and a 52-week high of $133.71. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Innospec had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.57%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

