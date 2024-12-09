Peloton Wealth Strategists Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $249,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMQ opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

