Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 1.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CWM LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 229.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.