Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 80.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $176.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

