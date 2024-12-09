Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,026 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,190,141 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,067 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,759.20. This represents a 13.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTU

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.90. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.