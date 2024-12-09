Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.36.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $163.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.81 and its 200-day moving average is $157.46. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. This represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

