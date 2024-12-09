Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 20,903 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 20,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $17,140.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,697,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,922.12. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 76,200 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $60,198.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 25,631 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $18,710.63.

On Monday, September 16th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 63,100 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $46,694.00.

Passage Bio Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of PASG stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.43. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Passage Bio by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 78,406 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the third quarter valued at $1,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,057,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 211,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PASG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

