Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Tanaka Capital Management Inc.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation accounts for approximately 6.9% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 675.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $168.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.64. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

