O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 360 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,118,000 after acquiring an additional 421,057 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 472,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 228,284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $19,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 577.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 189,632 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $90.83 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

