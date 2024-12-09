O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Decreases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 2.2% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $235.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $237.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,078.17. The trade was a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,066 shares of company stock worth $16,006,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.