Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 851,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,070 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $88,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $94.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

