Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Cut to “Market Perform” at Leerink Partners

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Leerink Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MYGN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.09.

Shares of MYGN opened at $15.13 on Monday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,067,327.54. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

