Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,731 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 5.2% of Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $263,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $489.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $307.09 and a one year high of $507.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.