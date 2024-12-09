Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 446.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Magnite by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Magnite by 6,214.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Magnite by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 119,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 300.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $18.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnite news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,557.50. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 2,156 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,730. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,741. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

