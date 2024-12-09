Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 156.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,133,000 after purchasing an additional 522,764 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,792 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 24,194.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 377,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,459,000 after purchasing an additional 375,495 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 76.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after buying an additional 303,775 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $163.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.81 and a 200 day moving average of $157.46. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.36.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,260. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

