Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BN opened at $59.81 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 127.26 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

