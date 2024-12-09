Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $4.07 Million in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 161,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $101,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.