Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $3.64 Million in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 357,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,637,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 522.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 494,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 415,084 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1,095.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 243,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 76,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

