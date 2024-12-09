Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $75.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $77.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

