Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Shares in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 516,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 7.34% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $11.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

