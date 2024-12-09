Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 151,805 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

DFSV opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

