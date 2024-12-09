K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells C$328,678.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total transaction of C$328,678.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during midday trading on Friday. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

