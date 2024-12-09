Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) to Buy

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KODGet Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 155.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KOD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $412.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 21.3% in the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

