iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $412.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $290.60 and a 12-month high of $413.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

