Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 408.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $162.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.94 and a 200 day moving average of $152.44. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $127.86 and a 1-year high of $163.18.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

