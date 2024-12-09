Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $307.51 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.75 and a 200-day moving average of $285.11.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $413,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,204.98. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total transaction of $177,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,927.84. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,080. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

