Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IES by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter worth about $3,453,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in IES by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IES by 165.4% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74,438 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.32, for a total transaction of $2,053,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,831,822.12. The trade was a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 47,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.29, for a total transaction of $7,575,917.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,036,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,044,197.36. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,708 shares of company stock worth $17,863,422 in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IES Stock Performance

IESC opened at $268.17 on Monday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $320.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.45.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

