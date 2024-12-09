Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 91.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JBBB opened at $49.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

