Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HUT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

HUT stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,997,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,388,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 205,836 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

