Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,661 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 376.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

TFC stock opened at $47.26 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $49.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

