Headinvest LLC Invests $202,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,738.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 180,595 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $426,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 80.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 240,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 106,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hsbc Global Res cut Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $129.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.51. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $136.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.32%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

