Hamilton Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Williams Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

