Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
NYSE:SRFM opened at $4.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Surf Air Mobility Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.83.
Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.
