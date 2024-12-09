Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. acquired 1,270,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $1,588,586.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,730,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,707.50. This represents a 87.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 36,551 shares of company stock valued at $48,344 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SRFM opened at $4.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. Surf Air Mobility Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

