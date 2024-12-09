Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Has $441,000 Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSW. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 24.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,372 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 230.9% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 49,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of INSW stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.10.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Seaways

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,625.72. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,079.53. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $758,822 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Seaways

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.