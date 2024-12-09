Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Buys 14,024 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,248,000 after acquiring an additional 379,105 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,409 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,879,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,495,000 after buying an additional 217,799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,440,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,250,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after buying an additional 195,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

