Geller Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Geller Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,643,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $49,273,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,360,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,049 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,419,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,015,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 3.8 %

FTI stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $32.64.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

