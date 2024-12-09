Geller Advisors LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,230,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $195.18 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.16 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

