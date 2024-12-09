FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Stake Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watchtower Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watchtower Advisors LP now owns 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 10.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,048,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,359,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,999,000 after acquiring an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 12.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:FTAI opened at $157.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,571.10 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $177.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The firm had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

