Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $139,611.60 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $139,611.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,872.60. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $118,883.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $42.48 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.96, a PEG ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after acquiring an additional 666,681 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,213,000 after buying an additional 584,800 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,610,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after buying an additional 446,151 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,257,000 after buying an additional 406,188 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

