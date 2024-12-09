Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 121.95 ($1.55), with a volume of 1909117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.52).

Ferrexpo Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of £721.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.13.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

